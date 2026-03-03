Liverpool are once again left behind in the battle to return to the Premier League's top four. The Reds lost 2-1 at bottom-placed Wolverhampton in the 29th round.
Brazilian André Trindade scored the winner in the 94th minute. Mohamed Salah had equalized for Liverpool ten minutes earlier. Rodrigo Gomes also made it 1-0 in the final quarter of an hour.
The ninth defeat of the season in the league meant that fifth-placed Liverpool missed out on climbing into a Champions League place, at least until Wednesday evening.