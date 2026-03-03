Mohamed Salah equalizes late on but is still left struggling at the end Keystone

Liverpool are once again left behind in the battle to return to the Premier League's top four. The Reds lost 2-1 at bottom-placed Wolverhampton in the 29th round.

Brazilian André Trindade scored the winner in the 94th minute. Mohamed Salah had equalized for Liverpool ten minutes earlier. Rodrigo Gomes also made it 1-0 in the final quarter of an hour.

The ninth defeat of the season in the league meant that fifth-placed Liverpool missed out on climbing into a Champions League place, at least until Wednesday evening.