Last year, Liverpool were able to keep the Real offense around Mbappé & Co. at bay at Anfield. IMAGO/Shutterstock

On the fourth matchday of the Champions League, there will be two thrilling duels. FC Bayern have a big showdown with defending champions PSG, while Real Madrid play at Liverpool. With blue Sport you are always there live.

Syl Battistuzzi

On the fourth matchday of the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will face off in Paris on Tuesday(live on blue Sport from 9pm ).

In this clash, the Germans, who are second in the table, will take on the leaders, who are level on points, at the Parc des Princes. Both teams started with nine points each. Bayern even have 15 wins in their 15 competitive games to date, but coach Vincent Kompany is now warning of the "most difficult task there is in football at the moment".

It may only be a preliminary round match, but it is an extremely big one. "Whoever wins will have taken a big step towards the top 8, and prestige is also part of it," said Kompany.

Captain Manuel Neuer even spoke of the "huge prestige" of the giant meeting. "Also because we were knocked out of the Club World Cup in the summer against PSG (0:2, editor's note)," said the 39-year-old goalkeeper. "We've taken a few steps forward since then, we've developed," said Neuer, referring to the impressive run of victories this season. "It's very nice to play against a strong team, especially when we're in the flow," said Neuer.

Is Mbappé also getting Liverpool wet?

Liverpool FC are not exactly "in the flow". After all, the Reds ended their losing streak in the Premier League at the weekend. Goal scorer Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch secured a 2:0 win for the struggling English champions against Aston Villa after four league defeats in a row.

Coach Arne Slot's team are in a slightly better position in the Champions League with two wins in three games. But three more points would be extremely important for a place in the top 8. Now of all times, Real Madrid, one of the top favorites, is coming to Anfield(live on blue Sport from 9pm ). The Whites are in good form this season and recently beat arch-rivals Barcelona in the Clàsico. Coach Xabi Alonso's squad have only conceded one defeat so far (derby defeat to Atlético).

The Reds defense around Virgil van Dijk will have to watch out for the newly crowned Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappé in particular (after he scored 44 goals last season). The Frenchman has scored 13 goals in 11 games in the league this season, while the 26-year-old has scored 5 goals in 3 games in the top flight. Mbappé is already 6th in the record goals list with 60 goals (in 90 games).

The Champions League record goalscorers 1st Cristiano Ronaldo: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 2. Lionel Messi: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona. Image: Getty 3. Robert Lewandowski: 105 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund. Image: KEYSTONE 4. Karim Benzema: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon. Image: Keystone 5. Raúl González Blanco: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid. Image: Keystone 6. Kylian Mbappé: 60 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco. Image: Piotr Nowak/PAP/dpa 6. Thomas Müller: 57 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich. Image: Getty 8. Ruud van Nistelrooy: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven. Image: Keystone 9. Erling Haaland: 53 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg. 10. Thierry Henry: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal. Image: Keystone 11. Mohamed Salah: 48 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel. Image: Getty 11. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (editor's note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam. Image: Getty 11. Andriy Shevchenko: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan. Image: Keystone 14. Filippo Inzaghi: 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 15. Harry Kane: 45 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham. Image: Imago 16. Didier Drogba: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille. Image: Keystone 17. Antoine Griezmann: 43 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona. Image: Getty 17th Neymar: 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona. Image: Keystone 19. Alessandro Del Piero: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 20. Sergio Agüero: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid. Image: Keystone 21. Edinson Cavani: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli. Image: Keystone 22nd Fernando Morientes: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco. Image: Keystone 23. Arjen Robben: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven. Image: Keystone 24. Kakà: 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan. Image: Keystone 24. Wayne Rooney: 30 goals. Club: Manchester United. Image: Keystone 24. Samuel Eto'o: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca. Image: Keystone

The two clubs met in the league phase last year. Back then, Liverpool came out on top thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo. Superstars Kylian Mbappé and Mo Salah each missed a penalty.

