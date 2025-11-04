  1. Residential Customers
A treat for football fans Liverpool vs. Real and PSG vs. Bayern: The hottest Champions League evening of the league phase

Syl Battistuzzi

4.11.2025

Last year, Liverpool were able to keep the Real offense around Mbappé & Co. at bay at Anfield.
Last year, Liverpool were able to keep the Real offense around Mbappé & Co. at bay at Anfield.
IMAGO/Shutterstock

On the fourth matchday of the Champions League, there will be two thrilling duels. FC Bayern have a big showdown with defending champions PSG, while Real Madrid play at Liverpool. With blue Sport you are always there live.

04.11.2025, 15:00

On the fourth matchday of the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will face off in Paris on Tuesday(live on blue Sport from 9pm ).

In this clash, the Germans, who are second in the table, will take on the leaders, who are level on points, at the Parc des Princes. Both teams started with nine points each. Bayern even have 15 wins in their 15 competitive games to date, but coach Vincent Kompany is now warning of the "most difficult task there is in football at the moment".

Kane, Olise and Diaz just substitutes.

Kane, Olise and Diaz just substitutes"Set an exclamation mark": Bayern's B team dominates Bayer

It may only be a preliminary round match, but it is an extremely big one. "Whoever wins will have taken a big step towards the top 8, and prestige is also part of it," said Kompany.

Captain Manuel Neuer even spoke of the "huge prestige" of the giant meeting. "Also because we were knocked out of the Club World Cup in the summer against PSG (0:2, editor's note)," said the 39-year-old goalkeeper. "We've taken a few steps forward since then, we've developed," said Neuer, referring to the impressive run of victories this season. "It's very nice to play against a strong team, especially when we're in the flow," said Neuer.

Is Mbappé also getting Liverpool wet?

Liverpool FC are not exactly "in the flow". After all, the Reds ended their losing streak in the Premier League at the weekend. Goal scorer Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch secured a 2:0 win for the struggling English champions against Aston Villa after four league defeats in a row.

Coach Arne Slot's team are in a slightly better position in the Champions League with two wins in three games. But three more points would be extremely important for a place in the top 8. Now of all times, Real Madrid, one of the top favorites, is coming to Anfield(live on blue Sport from 9pm ). The Whites are in good form this season and recently beat arch-rivals Barcelona in the Clàsico. Coach Xabi Alonso's squad have only conceded one defeat so far (derby defeat to Atlético).

The Reds defense around Virgil van Dijk will have to watch out for the newly crowned Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappé in particular (after he scored 44 goals last season). The Frenchman has scored 13 goals in 11 games in the league this season, while the 26-year-old has scored 5 goals in 3 games in the top flight. Mbappé is already 6th in the record goals list with 60 goals (in 90 games).

The Champions League record goalscorers
The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>1st Cristiano Ronaldo</strong>: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin.

1st Cristiano Ronaldo: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>2. Lionel Messi</strong>: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

2. Lionel Messi: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>3. Robert Lewandowski</strong>: 105 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund.

3. Robert Lewandowski: 105 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund.

Image: KEYSTONE

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>4. Karim Benzema</strong>: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon.

4. Karim Benzema: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>5. Raúl González Blanco</strong>: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid.

5. Raúl González Blanco: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>6. Kylian Mbappé</strong>: 60 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco.

6. Kylian Mbappé: 60 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco.

Image: Piotr Nowak/PAP/dpa

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>6. Thomas Müller</strong>: 57 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich.

6. Thomas Müller: 57 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>8. Ruud van Nistelrooy</strong>: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven.

8. Ruud van Nistelrooy: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>9. Erling Haaland</strong>: 53 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg.

9. Erling Haaland: 53 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg.

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>10. Thierry Henry</strong>: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal.

10. Thierry Henry: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>11. Mohamed Salah:</strong> 48 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel.

11. Mohamed Salah: 48 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>11. Zlatan Ibrahimovic</strong>: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (editor's note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam.

11. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (editor's note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>11. Andriy Shevchenko</strong>: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan.

11. Andriy Shevchenko: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>14. Filippo Inzaghi:</strong> 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin.

14. Filippo Inzaghi: 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>15. Harry Kane</strong>: 45 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham.

15. Harry Kane: 45 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham.

Image: Imago

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>16. Didier Drogba</strong>: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille.

16. Didier Drogba: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>17. Antoine Griezmann</strong>: 43 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona.

17. Antoine Griezmann: 43 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>17th Neymar:</strong> 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

17th Neymar: 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>19. Alessandro Del Piero</strong>: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin.

19. Alessandro Del Piero: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>20. Sergio Agüero</strong>: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid.

20. Sergio Agüero: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>21. Edinson Cavani</strong>: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli.

21. Edinson Cavani: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>22nd Fernando Morientes</strong>: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco.

22nd Fernando Morientes: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>23. Arjen Robben</strong>: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven.

23. Arjen Robben: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>24. Kakà:</strong> 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan.

24. Kakà: 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>24. Wayne Rooney:</strong> 30 goals. Club: Manchester United.

24. Wayne Rooney: 30 goals. Club: Manchester United.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>24. Samuel Eto'o</strong>: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca.

24. Samuel Eto'o: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca.

Image: Keystone

The two clubs met in the league phase last year. Back then, Liverpool came out on top thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo. Superstars Kylian Mbappé and Mo Salah each missed a penalty.

Tuesday's games