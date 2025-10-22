Liverpool coach Arne Slot must find solutions Keystone

Liverpool have the opportunity to halt their losing streak in the Champions League on Wednesday. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid want to remain flawless.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Liverpool FC take on Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Madrid host Juventus Turin and Bayern Munich play FC Brugge (all 9pm).

Liverpool's initially well-functioning machinery has faltered after a promising start to the season. After seven victories, coach Arne Slot's team have recently suffered four defeats in a row, including a 2-1 loss at home to Manchester United on Sunday. King transfer Florian Wirtz in particular has not yet been able to develop as hoped in England.

In the Champions League, the English champions followed up their opening win against Atlético Madrid with a defeat against Galatasaray Istanbul. On Wednesday, Virgil van Dijk and his team-mates will have the opportunity to regain momentum against Eintracht Frankfurt with Swiss international Aurèle Amenda before hosting Real Madrid in two weeks' time.

Real Madrid have been in brilliant form since the start of the season in August. Apart from a defeat against Atlético Madrid, Kylian Mbappé and Co. have always come out on top in the domestic league and the Champions League. Juventus Turin come to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on the back of a run of six games without a win in all competitions. Juventus will also be without their Brazilian defender Bremer, who underwent surgery on his left knee last week.

Bayern Munich will be aiming for their 15th win in their 15th competitive game of the season, one day after the early extension of coach Vincent Kompany's contract. It would be a surprise if Harry Kane did not add to his tally. The outstanding English center forward has scored twelve times in seven games in the Bundesliga and four times in two games in the Champions League.