No Liverpool player will ever wear the number 20 again. It will forever be associated with Diogo Jota. The first test match before the new season will also be dominated by the Portuguese.

In memory of its deceased professional Diogo Jota, English football champions Liverpool FC will never assign his shirt number 20 again. "By retiring this shirt number, we are making it immortal - and therefore forever unforgotten," said Liverpool's sporting director Michael Edwards in a statement. Jota will "forever be our number 20".

The decision to take this step was made after consultation with Jota's widow, who visited Liverpool with the family on Friday. "I believe this is the first time in the history of Liverpool Football Club that such an honor has been bestowed on an individual. So we can say that this is a unique tribute to a unique, wonderful person," Edwards continued.

Liverpool FC will retire the number 20 jersey across all levels of the club in honour and memory of Diogo Jota. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 11, 2025

The tribute recognizes not only Jota's "immeasurable contribution" to the Reds' success, but also "the profound personal impact" he had on his teammates, colleagues and fans, the statement said.

Jota's widow mourns at Anfield

Liverpool will also pay tribute to Jota and his brother André Silva at their first pre-season friendly. The two footballers, who died in a road accident in Spain last week, will be remembered with several activities at the away game against Preston North End on Sunday.

Before kick-off, the Liverpool club anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" will be played at Preston's Deepdale Stadium. Preston supporters will lay a wreath together with the Liverpool fans traveling to the match.

A minute's silence will also be held, while the brothers will be remembered on the stadium screens and perimeter boards. Both teams will be wearing mourning flags. Preston's stadium magazine will be published as a special edition with dedications.

The memorial service before kick-off of the test match will be broadcast on Liverpool FC's YouTube channel and other social media channels.