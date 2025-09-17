Inter Milan, with Switzerland's Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji, win 2-0 at Ajax Amsterdam as the favorites show no signs of slowing down in the opening game of the Champions League group stage.

Patrick Lämmle

After the spectacular 4-4 draw between Juventus and Dortmund on Tuesday, there was far less excitement on Wednesday evening. Inter Milan, with former Swiss international goalkeeper Yann Sommer and new defender Manuel Akanji, should be happy with that. After the defensive debacle in the championship against Juventus, they were very solid at the back this time against a disappointing Ajax.

The two goals shortly before and after the break were scored in practically identical - and very simple - ways: Hakan Calhanoglu crossed from a corner and Marcus Thuram headed in. The Dutch, who are on average four years younger, had nothing to counter this. Only shortly before the 1:0 did Sommer have to save from the onrushing Mika Godts and he did so in cold blood.

Liverpool win spectacularly

Liverpool and Atlético Madrid provided the biggest spectacle on Wednesday evening. The English champions scored early and late in a 3-2 home win. Scotsman Andrew Robertson and Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a 2-0 lead in the first six minutes, with defender Virgil van Dijk ensuring the win after the Spaniards equalized in the 92nd minute.

Bayern beat Chelsea, PSG dismantle Atalanta

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain started the league phase with fairly unchallenged home wins. In contrast to Liverpool, they took an early cushion over time. Harry Kane scored twice in Bayern's 3-1 win over Chelsea. Four different players scored for defending champions PSG in their 4-0 win over Atalanta Bergamo.

All goals in the video ticker