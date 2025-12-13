Mohamed Salah may have played his last game for Liverpool FC Keystone

Liverpool FC, under pressure, also win in the Premier League four days after their 1-0 win in the Champions League at Inter Milan. Mohamed Salah provides an assist in the 2-0 win against Brighton.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot decided to bring Salah back into the squad after the Egyptian had been suspended for the trip to Milan. Although the star player initially had to sit on the bench, he came on for the injured Joe Gomez after less than half an hour. After an hour, the ex-Basel player provided the assist for Hugo Ekitiké's double, who scored the first goal after 46 seconds.

Salah will miss Liverpool in the coming weeks because he is taking part in the Africa Cup with Egypt. It remains to be seen what will happen after that. There is speculation in England about a transfer during the winter break, possibly to Saudi Arabia. Salah's harsh and, for many around Liverpool FC, incomprehensible criticism of his own club and coach could make a future together impossible.