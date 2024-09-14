  1. Residential Customers
Premier League Liverpool with first defeat ++ Haaland with next double

14.9.2024 - 18:09

Erling Haaland delivers further samples of his finishing qualities
Erling Haaland delivers further samples of his finishing qualities
Liverpool suffered their first Premier League defeat under manager Arne Slot, while Erling Haaland scored another double for Manchester City.

The Reds, who started the season with three wins and a 7-0 scoreline, lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest, with Callum Hudson-Odoi scoring the winner for the visitors in the 72nd minute.

Erling Haaland continued his scoring spree for Manchester City after the international break. The Norwegian scored his seventh and eighth goals in the 2-1 home win against Brentford. Manuel Akanji played in central defense for the Citizens, who won for the fourth time.

