Liverpool coach Arne Slot with Joe Gomez. KEYSTONE

The struggling English champions Liverpool suffered their next sporting setback with their elimination in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup. Coach Arne Slot's much-changed team lost 3-0 at home to Crystal Palace without a number of stars.

Syl Battistuzzi

None. Zeot? blue Sport summarizes for you The crisis continues to escalate: Liverpool are eliminated from the Carabao Cup after a 3-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace, their sixth defeat in the last seven games.

Coach Arne Slot justifies the use of many young players with a lack of squad depth and points to the strain of the busy match schedule.

Important games await the Reds this week: Aston Villa (h), Real Madrid (h) and Manchester City (a). Show more

Ismaila Sarr scored both goals before the break (41st minute/45th) for the visitors, who have also beaten Liverpool in the Super Cup and Premier League this season. Yeremy Pino (88) scored the final goal against disappointing hosts.

Liverpool's youngster Amara Nallo had previously been shown the red card (79') after an emergency brake. Since September 27, the Reds have lost more games in all competitions than any other team in Europe's top five leagues.

"It's always a blow to lose a football match, especially when it leads to elimination from a competition," said coach Arne Slot, adding: "There are many reasons why we've lost six out of seven games. None of them are good enough to accept so many defeats."

The Dutchman explained that he had chosen the same line-up as last season in rounds such as this one and that he had left out many of his regular players. The team has always relied on young players and reserves in the League Cup, said Slot. "What's more, we haven't been able to win many games against Palace with our regulars," said Slot, recalling the record against the 'fearful opponent' - it is already the 3rd defeat against Crystal Palace this season.

Difficult program

It is also a challenge for players who have come from other leagues and are now playing at Premier League and Champions League level, meaning they have to play three games in seven days.

In addition, the squad depth is not comparable with other teams: "We are only four players short at the moment, and we already had to start with four players under the age of 19, and after I made two substitutions, there were six," emphasizes Slot.

Slot doesn't believe it's possible for the pressure to get any greater: "When you go on a run like this, when you play for Liverpool, when you train Liverpool, you know the pressure is there."

On Saturday, the Reds, who are in seventh place in the league, host neighbors Aston Villa. Real Madrid, a strong opponent, will come to Anfield on Tuesday before an away clash with Manchester City on Sunday. Further defeats would certainly not strengthen the position of Slot, who led his team to the league title last season.