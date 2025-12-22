Alexander Isak had to be stretchered off the pitch after his goal against Tottenham on Saturday Keystone

English champions Liverpool are likely to be without Alexander Isak for some time to come.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The striker, who signed for almost 145 million euros from Newcastle United in the summer, underwent surgery on Monday for an ankle injury and a fracture to his fibula. This was announced by the Reds. The Premier League's fifth-placed team did not provide any information about the duration of the injury. There is no specific time frame for a return.

Isak was knocked over by Micky van de Ven on Saturday in the 2:1 win at Tottenham when he scored to make it 1:0.