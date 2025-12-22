  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bad foul after goal Liverpool's Isak out for a long time with fibula fracture

SDA

22.12.2025 - 23:11

Alexander Isak had to be stretchered off the pitch after his goal against Tottenham on Saturday
Alexander Isak had to be stretchered off the pitch after his goal against Tottenham on Saturday
Keystone

English champions Liverpool will probably have to make do without Alexander Isak for a long time.

Keystone-SDA

22.12.2025, 23:11

23.12.2025, 08:49

The striker, who signed for almost 145 million euros from Newcastle United in the summer, underwent surgery on Monday for an ankle injury and a fracture to his fibula. This was announced by the Reds. The Premier League's fifth-placed team did not provide any information about the duration of the injury. There is no specific time frame for a return.

Isak was knocked over by Micky van de Ven on Saturday in the 2:1 win at Tottenham when he scored to make it 1:0.

More from the department

Africa Cup. Goal in stoppage time: Egypt avoid embarrassment thanks to Salah

Africa CupGoal in stoppage time: Egypt avoid embarrassment thanks to Salah

Coaching guru as mentor.

Coaching guru as mentor"They're not normal": Gygax remembers Favre - with a smile

Bologna defeated. Napoli win Italian Supercup

Bologna defeatedNapoli win Italian Supercup