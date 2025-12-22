Alexander Isak had to be stretchered off the pitch after his goal against Tottenham on Saturday Keystone

English champions Liverpool will probably have to make do without Alexander Isak for a long time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The striker, who signed for almost 145 million euros from Newcastle United in the summer, underwent surgery on Monday for an ankle injury and a fracture to his fibula. This was announced by the Reds. The Premier League's fifth-placed team did not provide any information about the duration of the injury. There is no specific time frame for a return.

Isak was knocked over by Micky van de Ven on Saturday in the 2:1 win at Tottenham when he scored to make it 1:0.