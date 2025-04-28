When he left Liverpool a year ago, Jürgen Klopp made a charming gesture of support for his successor Arne Slot. He returned the favor after winning the championship.

DPA dpa

Liverpool's championship-winning coach Arne Slot thanked his predecessor Jürgen Klopp with a charming gesture after their great triumph. On the pitch at Anfield stadium, the Dutchman sang a song to the German coach. "Jürgen Klopp - nana nanana", sang Slot to the tune of the Opus hit "Live Is Life", to which the fans in the stands joined in loudly.

Klopp sang for Slot a year ago

Klopp, now Global Sports Director at Red Bull, celebrated numerous successes during his time at Liverpool FC from October 2015 to May 2024, including the first league title in 30 years in 2020. At his emotional farewell around a year ago, he asked the fans to support his successor with the same passion - and asked them to sing "Arne Slot - nana nanana" together.

Liverpool secured their 20th championship in the club's history in Slot's first season with a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The 46-year-old praised the work of Klopp and his assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders: "What Jürgen and Pepijn left behind here - the team culture, the work ethic and the quality of the team - was exceptional," he told Sky Sports.