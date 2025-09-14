Alexander Isak is part of the Swedish national team Keystone

Liverpool fans should not expect Alexander Isak to play full-time in the coming weeks, warns coach Arne Slot.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a break of over three months, he will have to be gradually introduced to competitive action. The English champions signed the Swedish center forward on the last day of the summer transfer period for a good €144 million - a record fee within the Premier League. Isak joined the league rivals from Newcastle after effectively forcing his transfer.

The number 9 played his last full competitive match on May 25. After that, the 25-year-old continued to train individually and refused to play for Newcastle again. In the end, he managed to force his transfer.

Brief appearance for Sweden

Last Monday, he played just 20 minutes for Sweden in the World Cup qualifiers. Liverpool coach Slot then thanked Swedish national coach Jon Dahl Tomasson for his "prudent decision". Despite two important games, Tomasson understood that Isak could have injured himself if he had played 90 minutes twice.

Switzerland are also likely to have taken note of this cautious approach with interest. After all, Murat Yakin's team will face Sweden twice in the World Cup qualifiers: On October 10 in Stockholm and on November 15 in Geneva. The Scandinavians are regarded as the strongest rivals in the group, partly because of Isak. With a good performance against the Swedes, qualification for the 2026 tournament could already be within reach.

Cautious approach from the coach

But can it really be expected that Isak will not be on the pitch for the full distance in a month's time? Slot says: "Don't expect him to play 90 minutes in every game. That certainly won't be the case in the coming weeks. He missed pre-season and three to four months of team training. We have to get him back into shape step by step."

Liverpool have not signed the star striker for the next two weeks, but for six years. Both fans and the club itself need to keep that in mind. "This is for the long-term benefit of the player," said Slot. And in any case, Liverpool have already made the best possible start to the new season with three wins from three games.

The Reds face Burnley on Sunday before two home games. Against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League and against city rivals Everton in the league.