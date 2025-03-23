  1. Residential Customers
Germany Livia Peng in the German Cup final in front of a record crowd

SDA

23.3.2025 - 18:16

Livia Peng plays with Werder Bremen in the German Cup final on May 1
Keystone
Keystone

Swiss internationals Livia Peng and Amira Arfaoui are going for their first title with Werder Bremen.

Keystone-SDA

23.03.2025, 18:16

23.03.2025, 18:50

The 23-year-old goalkeeper and the 25-year-old midfielder won the semi-final of the German Cup 3:1 after extra time in front of a record crowd at second-division club Hamburg. The decisive goals were scored in the 117th and 121st minutes.

The 57,000 spectators in Hamburg's Volksparkstadion set a record for a match in German women's club football. The final will take place on May 1 in Cologne against Bayern Munich.

