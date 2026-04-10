Livia Peng hasn't played a game for Chelsea since the turn of the year. Imago

Livia Peng moved from Werder Bremen to Chelsea in the summer. However, she is hardly getting a chance to play there, as England's European Championship heroine Hannah Hampton is standing in front of her. Not an easy situation for the 24-year-old international goalkeeper.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Livia Peng is number 2 behind Hannah Hampton at top club Chelsea and therefore hardly gets a chance to play.

She has been number 1 in the national team since the European Championships, but the 24-year-old doesn't know whether this will remain the case without match practice at the club.

She has no regrets about her move to Chelsea, but she is still thinking about her future. Show more

In June 2025, before the start of the home European Championships, Livia Peng signed a contract with Chelsea FC, the best club in England at the time. The team had just won its sixth consecutive league title, the League Cup and the FC Cup and only lost to Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final. The number 1 at the club: Hannah Hampton, who witched England to the European Championship title after signing Peng and was named the best goalkeeper in the world later that year.

It was therefore foreseeable that Hampton would be ahead of her, even though Peng was voted the best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga by "Kicker". Peng has played 9 games this season, 7 of them at the end of 2025 when Hampton was out injured. This calendar year, the 24-year-old has yet to play a single minute for Chelsea. And this despite the fact that Chelsea were still represented in four competitions and had a correspondingly large number of English weeks on the schedule.

Peng talks about her role with Chelsea and the national team at a media round table on the occasion of the landmark European Championship qualifiers against Turkey.

The Q&A with Livia Peng

Livia Peng, how do you look back on the last few months at Chelsea?

The fact that I haven't played for Chelsea this year isn't really a problem for me because I can always train with the best players. That really helps me to develop further. But of course I also want to get playing time. I've communicated that and everyone knows it. But it's important that I remain patient and do my job in training. If I'm allowed to play, I have to be ready.

You have a lot of English weeks at Chelsea. They told you in the summer that they would rotate. Did they simply make you false promises?

I wouldn't say false promises. I think it always depends a bit on the situation in football. We had a lot of injured players in the team and had to rotate a lot. The reasoning was therefore that they wanted stability at least in the goalkeeping position. I try to give my best performance every day. That's the only thing I can influence.

What is your relationship like with Hannah Hampton? Is there anything you can learn from her?

We have a very good training group. Also with Becky Spencer, who has a lot of experience, and the goalkeeping coaches. It's just fun. I can learn from Hannah and also from Becky. And I think it's the other way around too. Hannah is a world-class goalkeeper, super good on her feet and also a very, very big competitor for me. But I like that, because I also want to improve.

You say you're learning a lot at Chelsea. Can you give a specific example?

Yes, especially dealing with pressure. The first week or two at Chelsea, I was sweating. Not because of my physical condition, but because I just had to concentrate so much. Everything went so much faster. There is also much more attention to detail. There are more demands and you simply have to give your all in every training session. Those are the things I can benefit from the most.

You've signed a contract with Chelsea until 2029. But would a loan be an option if nothing changes in your situation?

You always think about it, because in the end I want to play, just like everyone else probably does. But I haven't given it any concrete thought yet. I've always said that Chelsea is my dream club and I'm very, very happy there. If I had known in the summer that I would be allowed to play nine games, I would have signed straight away. I've played five times in the Champions League and I'll take that with me. I want to be number 1 at some point. But I also know that it takes patience.

You've won the League Cup and defending the FA Cup title is possible. But you won't become champions and in the Champions League you were knocked out in the quarter-finals against defending champions Arsenal. How satisfied are you with this season at Chelsea?

Yes, it's not that easy. We set our sights high and weren't able to meet all expectations. We still have a big trophy (FA Cup) that we can win. That's a big goal for us and we're giving it our all. But we also wanted to win the league and the Champions League.

Let's move on to the national team. You were promoted to number 1 shortly before the European Championship and played your first World Cup qualifiers under Navarro. You hardly had anything to do against Northern Ireland and Malta. What was that like for you? And have you already spoken to the staff about whether you'll stay as number 1?

No, we haven't actually discussed it. As far as the games are concerned, I prefer it when I have more to do. But it's actually a good thing because it means we're doing very well. In games like this, I just try to stay active so that I don't switch off somehow. One of my tricks is that I talk a lot, even to myself. Or that I annoy my defense all the time.

You haven't talked about role allocation yet. Is it not relevant to you whether you are number 1 or not?

It's not that relevant for me because I just want to influence what I can influence. And when I play, I want to play well. That's actually the only thing that's important to me.

Whether at Chelsea or here with the national team: Livia Peng gives her best in every training session. Picture: Imago

If you should be in goal against Turkey: How difficult is that actually when you come in without match practice and have to play such an important game straight away?

That's a good question. I think it's mainly mental. I'm always happy when I can play. Not thinking about it too much helps me, even though I haven't played much in the last few weeks. Every time I play, I just say to myself: Hey, have fun, do your best.

Has the goalkeeping game changed for you under Navarro?

He wants us goalkeepers to be even more active in building up the game. That we are close to the backline so that we can simply be an extra player in the build-up play.

After the Malta game, which you deserved to win 4:1, you were very self-critical in the interviews. How do you classify that?

The most important thing for us is that we got the three points, because that's what football is all about. But it's important for us to get the best out of every game. We always want to improve and we also know that even stronger opponents are coming. It's also good to be self-critical, because that's the only way to move forward.

You made a big save in the last group game against Finland at the European Championships. Do you perhaps have a video of that on your cell phone that you sometimes watch when things aren't going so well?

Yes, definitely. The whole game was just very, very special and emotional. But I don't just watch the save, I also watch the goal celebration(Switzerland scored in stoppage time to make it 1:1 and reach the quarter-finals thanks to that goal). In general, I often watch a lot of pictures from the entire European Championship, which still gives me goosebumps.