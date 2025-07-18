Switzerland put up a brave fight against Spain in the European Championship quarter-finals and only just failed. These are the Swiss players' reactions to the 2-0 defeat.

What a performance it was in the sold-out Wankdorf. The Swiss were able to keep the score at zero against the Spanish until the 66th minute: "Of course you're disappointed. It's difficult to find the right words. We played a good game and fought to the end. We held our own and kept the score at 0-0 in the first half. We pushed ourselves to the limit and can be proud of our tournament," Géraldine Reuteler told SRF shortly after the game.

"These fans - every single game was amazing. You can't even find the right words. Every match was goosebumps, the way they carried us. It was amazing, I didn't think we could achieve that in Switzerland. All the better that we did it."

Goalkeeper Livia Peng is also proud: "On the one hand, mega proud of the team. We gave everything we had the whole tournament. We gave Switzerland a lift, Switzerland gave us a lift. I'm proud of this team." She would have liked to play one or two more games and take the euphoria surrounding the team with her.

"Not many teams have managed that"

The player from Graubünden put in a great performance against the world champions and also saved a penalty from world player Alexia Putellas: "I almost had to save it so that we still had a chance to do something. In the end, I was happy that I was able to save it. But now I'm disappointed that we're out. I had the feeling that today was the day we could pull something off and beat the Spaniards. "

Not many teams have managed to succeed against these Spaniards recently, and Lia Wälti explains why: "It's extremely tough. You just run after the ball and when you win it, you don't have the strength to go forward. The fact that we managed to do that for 66 minutes today is admirable. Not many teams have managed that in recent years."

When the Swiss team's strength waned and the Spaniards brought on fresh players, it made things even more difficult: "When they make changes, it's brutal. They bring in fresh players who have the same quality as the ones who start. That changes the game. In the end, individual class makes the difference."

National team coach Pia Sundhage agrees: "We almost did it. In the end, they were too technically adept. Suddenly they scored the goal and that wasn't easy. But I'm still proud of the players. Two penalties and a red card against us - I've been in this sport for a long time, but I've never experienced anything like it."

She was tired after this exhausting game and it was also very emotional for her. She thanked the Swiss fans, who in turn thanked the Swede with chants for what she had achieved. "This enthusiasm makes the game so different," says Sundhage in an interview with SRF.

