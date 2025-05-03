The soon to be title-less Harry Kane is in a celebratory mood despite his yellow card ban. Picture: Keystone

A win in Leipzig and Bayern Munich's 34th championship is perfect. Around the title game, individual players dominate the topics. Harry Kane, of all people, is serving a ban on Saturday.

At least Harry Kane wants to be there to celebrate. The yellow card suspension prevents the Englishman from playing an active part in Leipzig's potential first title win. But the 31-year-old Englishman does not want to miss this very special moment of celebration.

And that's why Kane wants to be there for the away game at RB Leipzig on Saturday - albeit in plain clothes and as a fan in the stands. Kane is certainly not hoping that Bayern's 34th championship will be postponed for another week until the home game against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

"We want to win the title as soon as possible," said the 100-million-euro striker, who finally wants to throw his title-less calling card in the bin. He said recently that he would think it would be "great" "if a few people could finally stop talking about the fact that I haven't won a title yet".

Six lost finals

One of the world's best strikers has lost six finals in recent years, including two European Championship finals with England in 2021 and 2024 and the 2019 Champions League final with Tottenham against Liverpool. A bitter period of suffering for the man who scores goals on a conveyor belt.

And now, of all times, Kane will be missing when Bayern can clinch everything mathematically with a win in Leipzig on the third-last Bundesliga matchday. It seems like a special punchline. "But that doesn't mean I won't win the title," said Kane about his suspension. And he announced: "I'll celebrate as much as anyone else, don't worry."

Of course, the Munich team would not yet be presented with the championship trophy in the Leipzig Arena. At the end of the season, not only Kane wants to hold it in his hands for the first time, but also record champion Thomas Müller for the 13th time at Bayern's farewell. If the usual protocol is not deviated from in Müller's honor, Manuel Neuer will once again receive the trophy.

Neuer on the right track

The 39-year-old captain could be back in goal for the first time in Leipzig after two months out injured. "Manu had a good week of training," reported coach Vincent Kompany. However, he also said that they would only sit down together after the final training session and decide "what is best for him and the team". In other words: no risk with Neuer.

Kompany is excited to see what awaits his team in Leipzig. For the team in fifth place in the table, Champions League qualification is still at stake. RB recently suffered a disastrous 4-0 defeat in Frankfurt. Kompany, however, warned against too much partying: "We have to prepare for the game, not for the championship celebrations. I think we'll get the best version of Leipzig as an opponent."

Not only the original Bayern player Müller (35), but also the Englishman Eric Dier (31) are now on a farewell tour in Munich. Kane's compatriot has been unintentionally left out of Bayern's complex defensive plans for the coming season. The contract talks were unsuccessful.

Kane buddy leaves

"Eric has informed us that he will not be extending his contract. That's a fact," reported sporting director Christoph Freund. Dier, who came to Munich on loan from Tottenham at the start of 2024 and always defended solidly when he was needed in the center of defense, is on the verge of a free transfer to AS Monaco in France. In the principality, he can sign a very lucrative three-year contract with the team featuring Swiss players Philipp Köhn, Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo.

"Eric has done really well. He's a great kid. Hopefully he will crown his time at Bayern with his first title," says Freund. Dier could also celebrate his title premiere together with his long-time Tottenham and national team buddy Harry Kane.

