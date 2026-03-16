Joachim Löw brought Mesut Özil into the national team. (archive picture) imago images/DeFodi

After the photo with the Turkish president and the World Cup exit, Mesut Özil announced his resignation from the DFB in 2018. "Understandable", says Bierhoff in a new ZDF documentary. Löw reveals why he was disappointed.

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Around eight years after the rift between former Germany international Mesut Özil and the German Football Association, then national coach Joachim Löw has spoken out about Özil's letter of resignation. "I never read the whole press release and the reasons. Firstly, it was too long for me and secondly, I was disappointed at the time because I hadn't actually heard it from him personally," Löw said in the ZDF documentary "Mesut Özil - a guest with friends".

Löw called it a shame that Özil had also stayed away from the most recent meeting of the 2014 Rio world champions. "Mesut now lives in Turkey, is less in Germany or extremely rare," Löw reported, describing Özil as "one of the best national players Germany has ever had". The DFB manager at the time, Oliver Bierhoff, suspected that Özil wanted to draw a clear line and burn his bridges with Germany.

Altintop: "Nobody knows him"

The ZDF three-part series about Özil can be viewed in the media library from March 20, with the first episode airing on TV on March 31 (8.15 pm). According to the broadcaster, Özil has declined interview requests for the documentary.

Former DFB manager Oliver Bierhoff was surprised by Özil's choice of words. (archive picture) Christian Charisius/dpa

"Mesut is simply hurt because he didn't get the security of the country where he became world champion," reported his long-time companion and confidant Hamit Altintop and clarified: "Nobody knows him."

Özil advisor comments on the letter of resignation

After spells at Rot-Weiss Essen, FC Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen, Özil developed into an exceptional footballer at Real Madrid. Born in Gelsenkirchen, he became a symbol of a diverse (football) Germany. After the controversial photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the mood changed in 2018. The former hero finally became a controversial figure of controversy.

After the historic preliminary round exit at the 2018 World Cup, Özil declared his resignation from the national team in a three-part post and complained of racism. DFB officials have always rejected the accusation. "It was clear to Mesut from the start: We don't have to apologize for anything. We didn't do anything wrong. I see the president almost every year," reported his former advisor Erkut Sögüt and revealed about the letter of resignation in English: "That was the way he wanted it."

Bierhoff finds resignation "completely understandable"

Bierhoff called the resignation in the documentary "completely understandable". "I just don't like the posturing. I didn't think he would use such harsh words. That he would lash out at the association like that, because of course you have to make a distinction between the association and individuals," said the 57-year-old.