  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League Long break for Nevio Di Giusto

SDA

2.10.2024 - 18:42

Nevio Di Giusto will miss FC Zurich for several months after breaking his midfoot
Nevio Di Giusto will miss FC Zurich for several months after breaking his midfoot
Keystone

FC Zurich will have to do without Nevio Di Giusto for a long time. The 19-year-old attacking player has suffered a metatarsal fracture.

02.10.2024, 18:42

This was the result of medical examinations, as the club announced on Wednesday. Di Giusto suffered the injury on Sunday in the game against Sion. He will have to undergo an operation and will not be available to his club for several months. It was the fifth partial appearance in the Super League for the younger brother of Winterthur's Matteo Di Giusto, his first this season.

SDA

More from the department

Champions League ticker. Can Lotomba and Feyenoord spring a surprise against Girona?

Champions League tickerCan Lotomba and Feyenoord spring a surprise against Girona?

Missed targets. Cissé dismissed as national coach of Senegal

Missed targetsCissé dismissed as national coach of Senegal

Contract until summer 2025. Barça bring Szczesny out of retirement

Contract until summer 2025Barça bring Szczesny out of retirement