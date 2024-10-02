Nevio Di Giusto will miss FC Zurich for several months after breaking his midfoot Keystone

FC Zurich will have to do without Nevio Di Giusto for a long time. The 19-year-old attacking player has suffered a metatarsal fracture.

SDA

This was the result of medical examinations, as the club announced on Wednesday. Di Giusto suffered the injury on Sunday in the game against Sion. He will have to undergo an operation and will not be available to his club for several months. It was the fifth partial appearance in the Super League for the younger brother of Winterthur's Matteo Di Giusto, his first this season.

SDA