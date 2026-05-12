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Cruciate ligament rupture Long break for St. Gallen's Nino Weibel

SDA

12.5.2026 - 12:40

Nino Weibel (right) has to take several months off
Nino Weibel (right) has to take several months off
Keystone

FC St. Gallen's Nino Weibel will be out for a long time. The 19-year-old midfielder will have to take several months off due to a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Keystone-SDA

12.05.2026, 12:40

12.05.2026, 12:41

The club's own youngster suffered the serious injury on Sunday during St. Gallen's 2:1 win in the championship match in Lugano without any outside influence. In addition to the cruciate ligament rupture, the doctors diagnosed an injury to the outer ligament. The mishap occurred after just over half an hour.

The operation will take place in the coming days.

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