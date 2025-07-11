Francisco Neto prepares the Portuguese women for their task against Belgium on the training pitch in Meyrin Keystone

On Friday, Italy and Portugal will determine the second quarter-finalist in European Championship Group B in a long-distance duel. At the same time, Switzerland's quarter-final opponent will be announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Italians will face the already qualified Spaniards in Bern at 9 p.m., while the Portuguese will play Belgium, who have already been eliminated, in Sion at the same time. From a Swiss perspective, the match between Spain and Italy is of particular interest. This match will determine the Swiss women's quarter-final opponent. The winners, or Spain in the event of a draw, will face the hosts in Bern next Friday.

Portugal kept themselves in the running for a place in the quarter-finals with a late equalizer to draw 1-1 with Italy on Monday. However, even with the point, Portugal's starting position is not overly promising. Not only do they have three points to make up on the Italians, they also have a goal difference that is six goals worse.

The Portuguese are pinning some of their hopes on Spain. The already qualified world champions have scored eleven times in their first two European Championship matches. If they also manage a resounding victory at the end of the preliminary round in Bern, Portugal's chances will increase. Although Spain will rest one or two of their regular players against Italy, they still have a goal in sight in the Wankdorf as they are not yet certain of winning their group.

Portugal, for their part, will be aiming for a big win. To this end, national coach Francisco Neto's team have been practising their shooting in particular over the last few days. "There will be no shortage of shots on Friday," assured midfielder Tatiana Pinto.