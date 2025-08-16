Noah Loosli saves Bochum in the cup. IMAGO/Jan Huebner

A late goal from Swiss defender Noah Loosli saves Bochum in the German Cup in extra time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The club, which was relegated to the 2nd Bundesliga last season, finally won 3:1 against fourth-division side Berliner FC Dynamo.

Loosli, who did not play in the first two rounds of the championship, played the entire 120 minutes in the cup opener. In the 86th minute, the former Grasshopper pushed the ball over the goal line to make it 1-1, scoring his first goal for Bochum, where he has been under contract since the summer of 2023. Bochum scored twice more in extra time.

Hamburger SV with Miro Muheim also narrowly avoided embarrassment against fifth-division side Primasens with a 3-1 win after extra time. Portuguese defender Guilherme Ramos, who had come on as a substitute shortly beforehand, equalized for HSV in the 92nd minute to make it 1:1. In extra time, Ransford Königsdörffer scored for HSV after an assist from the strong Muheim. Hamburg will play their first Bundesliga match in over seven years next weekend in Mönchengladbach.

