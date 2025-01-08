  1. Residential Customers
England Lopetegui sacked by West Ham after just 22 games

SDA

8.1.2025 - 17:20

Labor of love in vain: West Ham United did not achieve the desired results under coach Julen Lopetegui
Keystone

Julen Lopetegui has been sacked after just 22 games at West Ham United. The 58-year-old Spaniard has only been in charge of the fourteenth-placed team in the current Premier League season since July.

Keystone-SDA

As the London club announced, Lopetegui's entire staff must also leave.

This is not a new experience for the Basque. The former successful coach of Porto and Sevilla FC had already been sacked at Real Madrid after just 14 games, and he made 20 appearances as boss of the Spanish national team.

West Ham started the season with great ambitions after investing 150 million euros in the summer. However, they lost their last two games against championship favorites Liverpool (0:5) and Manchester City (1:4).

