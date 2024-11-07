Murat Yakin wants to keep the Nati in the Nations League A. Keystone

The Swiss national team has its back to the wall in the Nations League and must step on the gas in the final games. Murat Yakin surprises with his line-up for the games against Serbia and Spain.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Murat Yakin has announced his squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Serbia and Spain.

Due to numerous injury absences, the national team coach will have to reshuffle his squad compared to the last squad. This will give other players a (new) chance in the national team.

In addition to Miro Muheim, who is making his first ever appearance for the senior national team, the squad also includes Noah Okafor, who was recently subbed off, as well as Derek Kutesa, Ardon Jashari, Simon Sohn, Albian Hajdari and Pascal Loretz. Show more

At the age of 26, Miro Muheim could make his debut for the senior national team as early as next week. The multiple junior international is in the Swiss squad of 26 players for the decisive matches of the current Nations League on Friday in Zurich against Serbia and on Monday in Tenerife against European champions Spain.

The left-back earned his nomination with strong performances for Hamburger SV, for whom he has played in the Bundesliga 2 since moving from St. Gallen in the summer of 2022. The Zurich native has been in the starting line-up for all 13 of HSV's competitive matches this season, also impressing with his attacking play.

Numerous absences in defense

Now Muheim, who trained at FC Zurich and later at Chelsea in England, has been given the chance by Yakin because the national team coach has several absentees in defense. Compared to the line-up in October, Becir Omeragic, Ulisses Garcia and Michel Aebischer, who was last deployed on the left flank, are missing through injury. Nico Elvedi is also injured and suspended with a yellow card. In attack, Augsburg striker Ruben Vargas is still out due to an ankle injury.

Simon Sohm, Kevin Mbabu, Dereck Kutesa, Denis Zakaria and, for the first time since the European Championship in the summer, Ardon Jashari and Noah Okafor are back. Like Muheim, goalkeeper Pascal Loretz from FC Luzern and central defenders Aurèle Amenda (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Albian Hajdari (FC Lugano) are also still without a senior international appearance. Somewhat surprisingly, Yakin will be without the in-form Renato Steffen as well as Silvan Widmer and Cédric Zesiger.

Victory against Serbia is a must

The Swiss are still without a win after four games in the current Nations League and are under corresponding pressure ahead of the crucial two games. They need a win against Serbia at home in the Letzigrund in Zurich on Friday, otherwise they will be relegated from the top division of the European competition, which was introduced in 2018, for the first time.

The national team line-up

