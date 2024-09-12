  1. Residential Customers
Veteran remains in Bern Loris Benito extends his contract with YB

SDA

12.9.2024 - 11:28

Loris Benito will at least continue to play for Young Boys next season.
Loris Benito will at least continue to play for Young Boys next season.
Keystone

Young Boys can also count on captain Loris Benito next season. The 32-year-old defender has renewed his expiring contract with an option to extend it until the summer of 2027.

12.09.2024, 11:28

12.09.2024, 12:42

Benito joined the club from Benfica Lisbon nine years ago and moved to Girondins Bordeaux four years later. After a spell at FC Sion, he returned to the capital in the summer of 2022.

After suffering a cruciate ligament rupture at the beginning of February, Benito is on his way back. He recently played three games with the second team.

SDA

