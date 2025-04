Loris Benito warming up: The 33-year-old has to take another break Keystone

YB captain Loris Benito tore a muscle fiber in his right thigh in the starting phase of the game in Lucerne. The central defender will be out for two to four weeks.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The list of Benito's injuries this season is long. He only returned from a cruciate ligament rupture in mid-August. After that, a muscle injury and problems with his adductors put the 33-year-old out of action for a while.

