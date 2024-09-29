Loris Benito has bad luck with injury again. Picture: Keystone

Young Boys will once again be without captain Loris Benito. The defender suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh in the game against Grasshoppers (0:1).

SDA

He will therefore miss the Champions League match against Barcelona on Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to play in the away game against FC Basel the following Sunday.

The 32-year-old suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in February and missed the rest of last season. He only made his comeback in the championship last week in Winterthur.

