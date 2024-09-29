  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Muscle injury Loris Benito is out again and will miss YB against Barça

SDA

29.9.2024 - 16:45

Loris Benito has bad luck with injury again.
Loris Benito has bad luck with injury again.
Picture: Keystone

Young Boys will once again be without captain Loris Benito. The defender suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh in the game against Grasshoppers (0:1).

29.09.2024, 16:45

29.09.2024, 16:54

He will therefore miss the Champions League match against Barcelona on Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to play in the away game against FC Basel the following Sunday.

The 32-year-old suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in February and missed the rest of last season. He only made his comeback in the championship last week in Winterthur.

SDA

More from the department

Challenge League. Bellinzona loses in Vaduz

Challenge LeagueBellinzona loses in Vaduz

Video ticker. Plenty of chances, but still no goals at the Cornaredo

Video tickerPlenty of chances, but still no goals at the Cornaredo

Sion hit the crossbar. FCZ takes the lead over time and returns to winning ways

Sion hit the crossbarFCZ takes the lead over time and returns to winning ways

Video ticker. Shaqiri with probably the least dangerous free kick of his career

Video tickerShaqiri with probably the least dangerous free kick of his career

Referee boss on working conditions. Wermelinger:

Referee boss on working conditionsWermelinger: "I have respect for the fact that it ends in burn-outs at some point"