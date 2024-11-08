Young Boys will once again be without their captain. Loris Benito will miss around two weeks for the Swiss champions from Bern due to an adductor injury in his right thigh.

SDA

Benito, who recovered from a cruciate ligament rupture at the start of the season and only played six league games, suffered the injury on Wednesday in the Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk. Sandro Lauper and Kastriot Imeri also had to be substituted in the game with injuries. According to the club, both suffered foot injuries. It remains to be seen whether they will be able to play in the home game against Lugano on Sunday.

Loris Benito (right) will miss the Bernese Young Boys' home game against Lugano on Sunday, while Sandro Lauper (left) is questionable Keystone

SDA