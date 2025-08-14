Despite prominent departures and injured key players, Bayern are exercising restraint on the transfer market. Lothar Matthäus sees this as a risky strategy.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite notable departures in the offense, FC Bayern is only relying on new signing Luis Díaz for the time being and apparently sees no urgent need for further transfers.

Lothar Matthäus criticizes the transfer strategy as unimaginative, calls for more trust in young talents and criticizes the lack of backups for top stars like Harry Kane. Show more

DFB Cup winners Stuttgart have given Bayern Munich an ultimatum in the transfer poker for German international striker Nick Woltemade. VfB CEO Alexander Wehrle explained that a decision must be made by the Super Cup against the champions on Saturday.

Bayern have reportedly offered 55 million euros (50 million transfer fee plus five million in possible bonus payments) for the 23-year-old. However, this is too little for VfB. It is probably thinking more along the lines of 65 million, but this figure has not been confirmed by the club.

Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl therefore declared last Wednesday that a transfer of Woltemade was "off the table". However, he left a loophole open with reference to the transfer period, which runs until September 1.

Díaz could be the last addition

According to a report in "Sport Bild", the Munich bosses see no "compelling need" for further purchases this summer. This is despite having lost Leroy Sané and Thomas Müller in the attack this summer. After ten years, Kingsley Coman is also about to leave for Saudi Arabia.

In addition, Jamal Musiala is out for months after breaking his fibula at the Club World Cup. Mathys Tel, who was loaned out in pre-season - the Frenchman was partly responsible for Tottenham's defeat to PSG in the Super Cup final with his missed shot - will not be returning.

So far this summer, Munich have only spent real money on Luis Diaz, while German internationals Jonathan Tah (free transfer from Bayer Leverkusen) and Tom Bischof (300,000 euros from Hoffenheim) as well as Paul Wanner (returning after a loan spell) have put much less strain on the budget.

Focusing more on youth

FC Bayern's transfer policy could be improved, Lothar Matthäus told "Sport Bild"."Getting Luis Díaz, a 28-year-old who Liverpool FC want to sell because he is not renewing his contract, for 75 million euros is really no mean feat. The Colombian certainly has speed and quality, so he will perform and can replace Leroy Sané."

The German record international believes that Díaz was not Bayern's first choice: "After Nico Williams, Rafael Leão and Jamie Gittens, Luis Díaz was actually only number four on the list of candidates." For the 32-year-old attacker Harry Kane, he saw "no real back-up, that's a risk", criticized Matthäus.

Luis Diaz remained goalless in his half-hour outing against GC. Imago

Matthäus, who now works as a TV pundit, believes that Bayern should not always invest a lot of money in new players and instead trust its own talents more.

In the test match against GC last Tuesday (2:1), FCB coach Vincent Kompany fielded Lennart Karl (17), Jonah Kusi-Asare (18), David Daiber (18), Magnus Dalpiaz (18) and Felipe Chavez (18) in the starting eleven, as well as substitute Wisdom Mike (16) and several players from the youth academy. Karl was the match-winner with a goal and an assist.

Wanner as Musiala's replacement?

"I'd like to see talents like Wanner and Karl get their playing time in the first Bundesliga games against Leipzig, Augsburg and HSV," Matthäus continued. "Wanner is a talent with playing ability. That's why they say he has a chance now, because he can also play in Jamal Musiala's position." The German international will be out for several months due to a dislocated ankle and a fractured fibula.

Lothar Matthäus would rely more on young players. IMAGO/DeFodi Images

Matthäus also criticized the fact that talented players such as Adam Aznou (Everton) and Frans Krätzig (Red Bull Salzburg) have turned their backs on Bayern because they hope to have better opportunities for their development elsewhere. "Other clubs may see something in the young players that Bayern may not see," he emphasized.