Nick Woltemade is on the verge of a move to Newcastle United. Lothar Matthäus sees this as a good decision. A Bayern transfer failed due to the financial aspects.

Germany's record international Lothar Matthäus believes Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade's imminent move to Newcastle United is a good decision. "Woltemade is now in the best league in the world. I can't imagine Newcastle paying almost 90 million and then putting the player on the bench. I believe that Woltemade's stature makes him a good fit for the Premier League. He must now assert himself there," Matthäus told the Bild newspaper.

According to media reports, the 23-year-old international striker is set to join the Premier League Champions League side for a transfer fee of 85 million euros plus a possible bonus payment of five million euros. FC Bayern had previously tried in vain for weeks to sign Woltemade.

Change not bad for German national team?

"From Woltemade's point of view, you have to understand the situation and the transfer. He can earn a lot more there. And Bayern wasn't prepared to put enough money on the table. Unlike with Luis Diaz, for example," Matthäus continued.

According to Matthäus, the move would not be bad for the German national team either. "Julian Nagelsmann can't complain, as he did with Sané, that Woltemade is moving to a league with a lower standard than the Bundesliga."

The national coach had recently decided not to nominate Leroy Sané for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The ex-Bayern striker must now prove himself in Turkey, Nagelsmann had emphasized.

