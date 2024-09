Jordan Lotomba has immediately found his feet at Feyenoord Keystone

Jordan Lotomba scores his first goal in his third game for Feyenoord Rotterdam. The 25-year-old Swiss scored in the 88th minute of the away game against Nijmegen to make it 1-1.

SDA

The eight-time international, who joined the Dutch Champions League side from Nice at the beginning of September, thus secured a point for his team. Feyenoord are still unbeaten after six rounds, but already have four draws to their name.

SDA