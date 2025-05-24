FC Basel was an impressive goal machine this season Keystone

FC Basel earned the championship title thanks to a strong final spurt. However, a look at the tables of recent years shows that their season was not outstanding.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At 1.92, the Swiss champions' points average is below 2 for the first time since the introduction of the Super League (2003). If you go back further, you come up against Grasshoppers in the 2000/01 season, who, with 64 points in 36 games (1.78), did even worse than FCB in the current season. Young Boys had the best points average in the 22 Super League seasons to date in 2018/19 with 2.53.

There have also never been nine defeats for a champion in the Super League. The previous negative record was seven defeats, achieved by YB last year (38 games) and Zurich in 2006/07 (36 games).

In terms of goal difference (+48), however, Basel are in the top third compared to the last title winners. The 91 goals scored are even the third-best figure in the Super League.

The reason for the low points total can be found in Basel's first half of the season. After 18 games, the Red & Blues had just 30 points to their name in December, which corresponds to an average of 1.67. The fact that this yield was still enough for second place, one point behind Lugano, says a lot about the season, in which no team was able to pull away for a long time.