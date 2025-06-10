Luana Bühler has had a complicated year. Injuries have repeatedly set the 29-year-old from Lucerne back. But she should be fit as a fiddle at the European Championships and hold the Swiss defense together.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Pia Sundhage is not a coach who likes to single out individual players. But when the Swiss national team coach talks about her first squad for the European Championship preparation camps in Magglingen on Monday, she can't avoid giving an assessment of individual team supports. So the Swede talks about Smilla Vallotto, who is one of the fixed starters in midfield, she mentions Iman Beney, who despite her young age is high up in the coach's favor in an unfamiliar position on the wing. And Sundhage also lists Luana Bühler.

The Lucerne native is one of the most experienced players in defense and has developed into a defensive leader in her 60 appearances for Switzerland. "Luana was very important for us last year and always played very well," says Sundhage. The fact that the Scandinavian speaks in the past tense suggests that this has not been the case recently.

Gaining self-confidence at the national team camp

Bühler will make her last appearance for Switzerland on April 8, in the 3-3 Nations League draw in Iceland. The 29-year-old played through in Reykjavik, but felt pain in her foot during the game. Subsequent examinations revealed that the central defender would have to take a break.

It is a setback in an already complicated season. She was initially a regular at her club Tottenham, but then lost her starting place after newly signed players stepped up the competition. In total, Bühler played just nine games in north London, but most of them were complete.

For the player from central Switzerland, the national team squads quickly become the place where she feels the confidence of the staff, where she can boost her self-confidence through her appearances. "No matter how much you play - when you're on the pitch, your confidence grows," says Bühler.

She is sitting in a seminar room in Magglingen on Tuesday afternoon. She says it feels good to finally be back on the pitch and training with the team. Bühler makes a relaxed impression, which is probably also due to the fact that she never had to worry about missing the European Championships due to the foot injury sustained in the match against Iceland. The doctors quickly gave her positive signs that she would be ready to play again for the opening match against Norway in Basel on July 2 at the latest. "I'm on the right track," says Bühler, who has not failed to notice that her standing in the national team is completely different to that at the club, where she is the designated captain of the defense.

Lack of competition in the defense

While the Altishofen native has to fight for every minute on the pitch at Spurs, who narrowly avoided relegation from the English Super League, her physicality and heading skills are welcome qualities in the Swiss defense. It can therefore be assumed that Bühler will be on the pitch for the last test before the European Championship on June 26 in Winterthur against the Czech Republic, provided she gets the green light from the medical department.

Luana Bühler wants to play in the national team again after a long injury break Keystone

Bühler says that everyone in the team has to take responsibility if it is to be successful. However, she does not hide the fact that she would sometimes like to have more competition in her position so that she too would have to fight more for her place. "I like competition because it makes everyone's performance better," she says. "I hope this situation will improve in the coming years."

The day before, coach Sundhage had, at least in theory, proclaimed the great competition and said that none of the 23 European Championship tickets had already been allocated. In practice, Luana Bühler is likely to be in the line-up for June 23. But the Lucerne native has learned through her injuries and her ongoing work with sports psychologists not to look too far into the future and put herself under pressure with things that she cannot influence. She says: "I can make a living from football and maybe play in a European Championship tournament in my own country in a few weeks' time. I'm in a privileged position."