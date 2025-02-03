  1. Residential Customers
Third Swiss player for VfB Luca Jaquez moves to Stuttgart

SDA

3.2.2025 - 12:51

Luca Jaquez will play in the Bundesliga in future
Keystone

Lucerne's own Luca Jaquez is leaving central Switzerland for the Bundesliga.

Keystone-SDA

03.02.2025, 12:51

03.02.2025, 13:36

The 21-year-old central defender is moving to VfB Stuttgart with immediate effect, where he will be team-mates with Fabian Rieder and Leonidas Stergiou.

The Swabians and coach Sebastian Hoeness have signed Jaquez on a long-term contract. The contract runs until summer 2029, according to the club.

Jaquez is a citizen of Switzerland and the Dominican Republic. He made his Super League debut in January 2022. Since then, he has made 59 further appearances in the top division. Jaquez has also made appearances for the Swiss U21 national team.