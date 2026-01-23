Luca Jaquez made his World Cup debut in the final minutes of the 4-1 victory over Bosnia. Two days after the match, he spoke with the media and discussed his “dream come true.”

Came on as a substitute against Bosnia Luca Jaquez on his World Cup debut: “I was surprised—it was very hectic”

In the 86th minute, the moment arrived: Luca Jaquez was substituted into the game against Bosnia with the score at 2–0, making his very first World Cup appearance. “That was a very special moment. I’m definitely going to keep that jersey,” the 23-year-old recalled at the national team press conference. “Being here is a dream come true. Every soccer player dreams of this.”

However, he admitted he was a bit surprised when Murat Yakin told him he was about to come on as a substitute. “I wasn’t part of the warm-up during the entire second half. That’s why I was a bit surprised. Everything got very hectic. I was sent off to warm up briefly and then brought on at the last minute. But you have to be ready for moments like that.”

Battle for first place in the group looms

After the win against Bosnia, it would take a miracle for the Swiss national team to miss the knockout stage. The Swiss can therefore travel to Canada for their final group match feeling relaxed.

Jaquez makes it clear, however, that the Swiss national team is determined to win the group. “Canada is a strong team. As hosts, they’re under a lot of pressure, but they also have extra energy from the crowd. We’ll travel to Vancouver well-prepared and intend to win this game.”

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