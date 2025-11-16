  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Defender not yet fit Luca Jaquez out for Kosovo game

SDA

16.11.2025 - 15:42

Luca Jaquez (front) has not traveled with the Swiss national team to Kosovo
Luca Jaquez (front) has not traveled with the Swiss national team to Kosovo
Keystone

Luca Jaquez will not be available for the Swiss national team's final World Cup qualifier in Kosovo.

Keystone-SDA

16.11.2025, 15:42

16.11.2025, 16:46

The central defender of Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart did not make the trip to Prishtina, as the Swiss Football Association announced on Sunday. As he has not yet been able to start team training, it will be too early for him to play on Tuesday.

Jaquez, who has already been absent from his club's squad due to injury, was a substitute in the stands for the 4-1 win over Sweden in Geneva on Saturday, as was Adrian Bajrami.

More from the department

Without suspended Ronaldo. Portugal celebrate 9:1 gala against Armenia and go to the World Cup ++ Ireland in extremis

Without suspended RonaldoPortugal celebrate 9:1 gala against Armenia and go to the World Cup ++ Ireland in extremis

Yakin warns ahead of Kosovo game.

Yakin warns ahead of Kosovo game"There will certainly be provocations ..."

Nati scores against Sweden. Strong Swiss perform as a collective - only one player underperforms

Nati scores against SwedenStrong Swiss perform as a collective - only one player underperforms