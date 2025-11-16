Luca Jaquez (front) has not traveled with the Swiss national team to Kosovo Keystone

Luca Jaquez will not be available for the Swiss national team's final World Cup qualifier in Kosovo.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The central defender of Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart did not make the trip to Prishtina, as the Swiss Football Association announced on Sunday. As he has not yet been able to start team training, it will be too early for him to play on Tuesday.

Jaquez, who has already been absent from his club's squad due to injury, was a substitute in the stands for the 4-1 win over Sweden in Geneva on Saturday, as was Adrian Bajrami.