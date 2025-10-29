Luca Jaquez (14) jumps higher than everyone else after the corner kick and scores to make it 1:0. Picture: Keystone

Lucerne defender Luca Jaquez scores for the first time for VfB Stuttgart, playing a decisive role in the Swabians' 2-0 win in Mainz to advance to the last 16 of the German Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Jaquez made it 1-0 in the 6th minute of the clash with their Bundesliga rivals. The strong 22-year-old, who made his first appearance for the Swiss national team just over two weeks ago, scored with his head from a corner kick.

Atakan Karazor made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute, shortly after Silvan Widmer had left the pitch for Mainz. It was Stuttgart's second win against Mainz in three days. They had won 2-1 at home in the championship.