Luca Zuffi is the oldest outfield player in the Super League. Even after more than 570 professional games, the FCW professional is not thinking of retiring.

Syl Battistuzzi

With his assist against FCB in 2012, Luca Zuffi was in the spotlight for the first time in only his fifth Super League game. 14 years later, after a total of over 570 professional games, he is still chasing after the ball.

"There are certainly things you notice a bit, but on the whole I still feel good. Otherwise I wouldn't be playing any more. I've always said that if I didn't feel well or kept getting injured, then I would stop. But it's not like that at the moment - and that's why I'm still playing," says Zuffi in an interview with blue Sport.

Since March 27 of this year, the midfield strategist has been 36 years old - making Zuffi currently the oldest outfield player in the Super League. Almost. He shares the title with GC captain Amir Abrashi, who is exactly the same age.

"We've never talked about the fact that we're now the oldest outfield players together. But we used to play together for a long time - first at Winterthur as junior players and then again at Basel," says Zuffi, adding: "So of course we knew from each other that we have exactly the same birthday. It's funny that we're now the oldest outfield players together."

Dario Zuffi: "It would be cool if Luca could do another year"

Father Dario, a former professional footballer himself, has ended his career at the age of 36: "Of course, it's getting to the point where you start to think about it. He is now the last of my three sons still playing. It would be cool if he could do it for another year so that you can enjoy it as a father."

If Luca is not in top form, this does not go unnoticed by Zuffi Senior. "If he has a problem, a slight injury or something that hasn't fully healed yet, I can tell straight away. I know his movements and if he seems a little stiff somewhere, I notice it relatively quickly and talk to him about it," says the 61-year-old.

The Winterthur professional leaves it open as to how long Luca Zuffi will stay in professional football. "I let it come to me every year. I still have to feel good, I still have to want to, I have to realize that I can still help the team. Then I'll carry on."

Zuffi continued: "I haven't made up my mind one hundred percent yet this year that I'm going to continue. But the tendency is certainly there to do one more season. But it won't be completely clear until after the season."

So if you want to see Luca Zuffi in action on the pitch, it's best to watch Lausanne against Winterthur on Saturday (from 6pm on blue Sport).