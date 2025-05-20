Lucas Blondel and Boca Juniors fail to reach the quarter-finals of the Apertura tournament Keystone

Boca Juniors fail to reach the quarter-finals of the Argentinian championship. The team with Swiss international Lucas Blondel loses 0:1 against Independiente.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A goal in the 64th minute decided the game at "La Bombonera", Boca Juniors' famous home ground. The team from the La Boca district of Buenos Aires had to make do without captain Marcos Rojo in central defense, who was out with a fever. Blondel, who made his debut as a Swiss international in March, played the full distance at right-back.

The elimination from the Apertura tournament is a bitter disappointment for Boca, who, like rivals River Plate, will take part in the Club World Cup in the summer. Boca would have faced Huracan in the semi-finals, who had scored six points less in qualifying.