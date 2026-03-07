  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

New start for national team defender Lucas Blondel switches from Boca to Huracán - and wants to go to the World Cup

Syl Battistuzzi

7.3.2026

Lucas Blondel in the national team jersey.
Lucas Blondel in the national team jersey.
KEYSTONE

A year ago, Murat Yakin brought Lucas Blondel, a player hardly known in this country, into the national team. Now the right-back is moving within Argentina on loan from Boca Juniors to Huracán - in the hope of getting more match practice and a new chance in the national team.

07.03.2026, 14:32

07.03.2026, 14:36

A year ago, national team coach Murat Yakin surprised everyone by nominating two unfamiliar faces for the friendlies against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg: Danish-Swiss central defender Stefan Gartenmann on the one hand, and Argentina legionnaire Lucas Blondel on the other.

Lucas Blondel about to make his first appearance. Will this

Lucas Blondel about to make his first appearanceWill this "Argentinian" solve the national team's problems at right back?

The right-back was under contract with Boca Juniors at the time, but the traditional club is now loaning him out to league rivals Huracán until the end of 2027. The 29-year-old right-back will get more match practice there. And perhaps hopes to be able to jump on the World Cup bandwagon.

But that will not be an easy task: In the meantime, Yakin has dispensed with experiments and is reverting to his usual core personnel. It is therefore questionable whether Blondel will get any more appearances in addition to the four international matches (all of them in test matches).

More football

Switzerland, watch out!. Malta's wonder weapon wants to plunge Switzerland into misery

Switzerland, watch out!Malta's wonder weapon wants to plunge Switzerland into misery

The deep fall of Leicester City. From sensational champions to relegation to the third division?

The deep fall of Leicester CityFrom sensational champions to relegation to the third division?

Blue expert protects FCB star. Zuberbühler:

Blue expert protects FCB starZuberbühler: "I'm taking Shaqiri completely out of the firing line"