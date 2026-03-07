Lucas Blondel in the national team jersey. KEYSTONE

A year ago, Murat Yakin brought Lucas Blondel, a player hardly known in this country, into the national team. Now the right-back is moving within Argentina on loan from Boca Juniors to Huracán - in the hope of getting more match practice and a new chance in the national team.

Syl Battistuzzi

A year ago, national team coach Murat Yakin surprised everyone by nominating two unfamiliar faces for the friendlies against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg: Danish-Swiss central defender Stefan Gartenmann on the one hand, and Argentina legionnaire Lucas Blondel on the other.

The right-back was under contract with Boca Juniors at the time, but the traditional club is now loaning him out to league rivals Huracán until the end of 2027. The 29-year-old right-back will get more match practice there. And perhaps hopes to be able to jump on the World Cup bandwagon.

But that will not be an easy task: In the meantime, Yakin has dispensed with experiments and is reverting to his usual core personnel. It is therefore questionable whether Blondel will get any more appearances in addition to the four international matches (all of them in test matches).