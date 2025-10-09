  1. Residential Customers
Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel's coach dies

9.10.2025 - 10:10

Miguel Angel Russo has died at the age of 69.
Miguel Angel Russo has died at the age of 69.
Miguel Angel Russo, the coach of Boca Juniors, has died. The Argentinian died at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Russo took over as coach of the Buenos Aires club, where Swiss international Lucas Blondel is also under contract, for the third time in June. He was a coach with immense experience. He has worked at other clubs in Argentina as well as in Spain, Chile, Mexico and Colombia.

Eighteen years ago, during his first stint at Boca Juniors, Russo led the team to win the Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League.

