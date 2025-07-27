FC Luzern start the new season with a win - and a story that gets under your skin. Young talent Lucas Ferreira becomes the match winner with his winning goal. After the game, he learns that his friend has died.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you 18-year-old Lucas Ferreira scores on his FCL debut against GC to make it 3-2 and becomes the match-winner.

Shortly after the game, the 18-year-old learns of the death of his friend Nando, with whom he had played for Lucerne U17.

Ferreira dedicated his winning goal to his deceased friend on Instagram: "That was for you, my brother. Fly high, angel." Show more

A dream debut? At first glance, yes. But behind Lucas Ferreira's big moment lies deep pain. The 18-year-old Portuguese was substituted against GC in the 63rd minute. Six minutes later, he scored an ice-cold goal from a cross to make it 3:2 for Lucerne. It stayed that way until the end.

A fantastic debut for Ferreira, who was celebrated as the match-winner after the game. But just hours after the game in Zurich, the attacker shared sad words on his Instagram story: "That was for you, my brother. Fly high, angel!"

As "Nau" reports, Ferreira learned in the dressing room that one of his best friends had passed away. His buddy Nando, with whom he played for FC Luzern's U17 team, lost his battle with cancer and passed away at the age of 17. "We will never forget you, Nando," writes Ferreira.

Straight from the vacations to the FCL training camp

The fact that the youngster even made his professional debut on Saturday is like a fairytale. "We went to the training camp. We had so few players and then called Lucas to see if he was already on vacation. He had just landed in Malta. Three hours later, he flew back," FCL coach Mario Frick tells blue Sport. "He then joined us for the training camp and made an excellent impression. I am of course super happy for him that he has been rewarded."

But joy and sorrow are very close together on this Saturday evening. Ferreira says goodbye - and dedicates the greatest moment of his career so far to his friend.

Instagram/_iamlucassilva_

