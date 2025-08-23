Luca Jaquez suffered a facial injury in the match against Union Berlin. dpa

It was painful. Stuttgart's Luca Jaquez has to leave the pitch in the closing stages of the match at Union Berlin. His nose is bleeding. It remains to be seen when he will be able to play again.

DPA dpa

VfB Stuttgart are threatened by the absence of defender Luca Jaquez. The 22-year-old Swiss player may have suffered a broken nose in the Bundesliga match at 1:2 FC Union Berlin, as VfB coach Sebastian Hoeness confirmed.

Jaquez had to leave the pitch with a bleeding nose in the 88th minute after a duel with Union striker Andrej Ilic. Stuttgart had already exhausted their contingent of substitutes and had to finish the game short-handed. According to goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, his colleague's nose was very swollen.

VfB sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth spoke after the game of a possible longer absence. Stuttgart play in the DFB Cup on Tuesday (20:45/ARD/Sky) at second-division side Eintracht Braunschweig. The next Bundesliga match follows on Saturday (3.30 pm/Sky) against Borussia Mönchengladbach.