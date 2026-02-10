Mario Frick wants to finally get another win with FC Luzern Keystone

Crisis summit in central Switzerland: On Tuesday evening, FC Luzern will host Grasshoppers to kick off the 24th Super League round. Both teams want to finally win again in the league.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After just two wins from its last 16 league games, FC Luzern has slipped down to 10th place in the table. Only four points separate coach Mario Frick's team from second-last place and thus from Grasshoppers.

The record champions have not been at their best recently either. Their last win in the championship dates back to mid-December. However, the semi-final in the Swiss Cup, which the team achieved in dramatic fashion against Sion, is likely to have given the Zurich team a boost.

With a win, GC could move to within one point of Lucerne. For their part, the team from central Switzerland have the chance to gain some breathing space in the relegation battle.