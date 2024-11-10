FC Luzern lose 4-2 in Sion and miss out on the lead at the top of the table. FCL coach Mario Frick vents his anger after the defeat and explains his five-fold change to blue Sport.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Luzern could have taken a big step up the table with a win in Sion. But the team from central Switzerland lost 2:4.

FCL coach Mario Frick is highly dissatisfied with his team's performance and doesn't hold back in an interview with blue Sport: "That was absolutely embarrassing!"

Frick made a five-man change at the break. "I didn't make any changes in the first half just out of respect for what the team has achieved this season," explained Frick. Show more

After four games without a win in October, FC Luzern finally managed to win again last week (2:0 against GC). And so they could go into their visit to Valais with a lot of momentum - or so you might think. But after just 100 seconds, the Central Swiss side conceded 0:1.

The FCL barely managed anything in the first 45 minutes. At the break, the score was 2:0 for Sion - the Central Swiss were still well served. Mario Frick reacted during the break and made five changes. Grbic, Spadanuda, Owusu, Ulrich and Vasic replace Villiger, Dorn, Winkler, Ciganiks and Loretz.

The wake-up call did indeed have an effect and Lucerne got back into the game with a brace from Thibault Klidjé. In the end, however, it was not enough to secure a point. Sion deservedly won 4:2. And Frick? The Lucerne coach is still furious after the final whistle.

"I've never experienced such an embarrassing performance as a coach," he said in an interview with blue Sport. "Inexplicable! Everything was missing, football-wise it was as far away as never before. We were also physically worse than our opponents." It was a well-deserved victory for Sion. "But we can only apologize for our performance. It was absolutely embarrassing," continued Frick. He went one better on SRF: "We were ashamed and I told the team that I was ashamed to be their coach for the first time."

Frick would have preferred to make a change in the first half

What does the Lucerne coach have to say about the five-man change prior to the change of seizure? "I told the team during the break that I didn't make any changes in the first half out of respect for what they've achieved this season. I already had three or four ideas, but I wanted to wait until the break."

He actually only wanted to change four players so as not to risk not being able to react in the event of an injury. "At the last minute, I found out that Loretz wouldn't be able to continue either because he was injured. But then I thought to myself, we have nothing left to lose anyway," explains Frick.

"That drives me to white heat"

It is inexplicable to him how such a performance could even happen after the team had made an excellent impression in preparation. "The focus was very good, the boys pushed themselves. But exactly when it matters, on Sunday at 2.15 p.m. in Valais, we're not ready. I can't understand that," said the annoyed Lucerne coach.

His team had a great chance to move eight points clear of the bottom line. Frick: "The fact that this young team doesn't understand that they have to be ready on the dot drives me crazy."

So the international break may come at just the right time. Lucerne now have two weeks to find explanations and reasons for their poor performance. Whereby it is clear to Frick anyway: "It can only get better."