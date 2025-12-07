FC Luzern go down 4-1 away at leaders Thun. Visiting coach Mario Frick is completely fed up after the game. His statements in an interview with blue Sport make you prick up your ears.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Luzern is not getting off the mark. On Saturday, they suffered a 1:4 defeat in Thun.

FCL coach Mario Frick is disappointed by his team's "non-performance" and calls for a relegation battle.

Frick still believes that he can reach the team. Otherwise, he would be the first to say: "That's it." Show more

Thun return to winning ways after two defeats. The leaders scored four goals, two of which were simply beautiful. On the other side, the crisis worsens. FCL have won just one of their last nine Super League games - no other team has picked up fewer points (7) in this period. After 16 rounds, FCL have 18 points to their name. At the same time last year, they had 26.

After the game in Thun, Mario Frick is visibly upset. The defeat was more than deserved and could have been even worse, the FCL coach summarized his team's horror kick. He speaks of an "absolute non-performance" and makes it clear: "As hard as that sounds: now it's about leaving GC and Winterthur behind us."

Frick calls out the relegation battle

Energy, physicality, the desire to win duels - unlike Thun, his team lacked all of that, Frick puts his finger in the wound and says: "We can't argue it away, the situation is serious."

When asked whether his message is still getting through to the team the way he would like it to, Frick is clear: "I assume so, because otherwise I'll be the first to say that I'm the wrong person. If someone has the feeling that I'm no longer reaching the team, then I'm the first to make myself available. If I realize that I can no longer reach the team, then I'm the first to say: that's it."

Now it's all about getting as many points as possible before the winter break. That won't be easy, with games against YB (a), Basel (h) and Lausanne (a) still on the agenda.