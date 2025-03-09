FC Luzern invites leaders Basel to the dance on Sunday afternoon. The game promises excitement, spectacle and a full stadium. blue Sport spoke to FCL coach Mario Frick ahead of the top-of-the-table clash.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last season, FC Luzern and FC Basel finished the Super League in the bottom half of the table, now the two teams can be found at the top.

FCL coach Mario Frick expects the Swissporarena to be like a festival hut for Sunday afternoon's top-of-the-table clash.

FC Luzern played in the relegation round last season, but now the Central Swiss club is in the championship race. "We're above par," says FCL coach Mario Frick on blue Sport.

Nevertheless, nothing changes the fact that Lucerne's dreams of winning their second league title in the club's history are still alive. FCL are two points behind leaders Basel and will host this very club on Sunday afternoon in the top-of-the-table clash.

Frick not blinded by winning streak

Frick is hoping for an open exchange of blows. "We want to play with a broad chest and incredible energy," says the Liechtenstein native. Lucerne will not be lacking in confidence, especially as they have won all of their last four home games.

However, Frick does not want to put too much weight on the winning streak in front of the home crowd. He emphasizes that the performances have not always been good. The adjustments he and his team want to make: "Above all, we need to improve our play against Basel and have more possession of the ball."

Frick and his team are expecting a sold-out stadium against FCB. "It's going to be a party." In contrast to the 2:1 defeat in Basel at the beginning of February, three points are expected around four weeks later. However, Frick is not revealing his cards. "Let us surprise you," he replies when asked about the fixture list.

Frick and his pre-match ritual

The last time they met, FCB offered Lucerne "a lot" in attack. Back then, they didn't make enough use of their chances.

It is quite possible that Frick tries to manifest well-played chances. He has a ritual before every game, a kind of meditation, as Frick says. "I imagine pictures of situations that I would like to have." For example, Frick closes his eyes the evening before the game and visualizes the celebrations in front of the fan curve after the victory over FCB.

You can follow who ultimately wins the duel between FC Lucerne and FC Basel live on blue Sport.