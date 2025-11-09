FC Zurich win a wild game against Lucerne 3-2 after trailing 2-0, with all three goals scored by the home team in the closing stages. Here are the comments on the game.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you After five defeats in a row, FCZ finally manage a win against Luzern in the Super League.

On the losing side, the frustration is great after throwing away a 2-0 lead. Matteo Di Giusto and Mario Frick lament the loss of three points.

Despite a weak performance in the first half, FC Zurich's joy prevailed.

Both captain Brecher and coach Hediger believe that the team deserved the three points thanks to their hard work in recent weeks. Show more

"I'm lost for words" - Lucerne's Matteo Di Giusto can hardly believe it after the final whistle: After giving his colors a 2-0 lead with a goal and an assist, FCL squander the advantage in the final quarter of an hour and lose 2:3.

"Until then, we had played a very good game. The penalty and the red card took the wind out of our sails," said Di Giusto in an interview with blue Sport. "An extremely bitter pill to swallow."

Coach Frick described the defensive work in the final phase as "not worthy of the Super League" and added: "If there's a reason why we never make it into the top flight, then it's precisely games like today, where we have everything under control but can't hold on to a 2-0 lead."

Brecher: "We have rewarded ourselves"

It was a completely different story for FCZ. After five defeats in a row, they finally managed a win again. "After going 2-0 up at half-time, I'm sure many thought it was all over for us. But we in the team always knew that we still had a chance," said captain Brecher after the all-important liberating blow.

"You could really see today that this team is alive. We've been rewarded for the effort we've put in over the last few weeks. We took the fight to them. That also makes me proud," continued Brecher.

Similar words followed from interim coach Denis Hediger, who notched up his first win as FCZ coach against Luzern. "We came together in the dressing room and knew that we had to go through this together and earn it. From my point of view, it's well deserved because I see what this team does day in, day out."

The 39-year-old has left it open as to whether Hediger will still be on the FCZ touchline after the international break. "I haven't had any talks yet. This is not about me. It's nice that we rewarded ourselves today, my personal role isn't quite so important."

