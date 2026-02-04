The joy of Stade Lausanne-Ouchy after the coup against Lucerne Keystone

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy have reached the semi-finals of the Swiss Cup for the first time. The Vaud side from the Challenge League beat the out-of-form Super League club Lucerne 2:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

There was no sign of a difference in class throughout the entire match. On the poorly filled Pontaise, Lucerne only showed a certain dominance after the break and with their backs to the wall, which increased to a power play at the very end. However, Lucas Ferreira scored in the 87th minute to make it 2:1. Lausanne keeper Dany Da Silva thwarted Lars Villiger's last major chance to equalize in seven minutes of stoppage time.

The top-flight side, who have won just two of their last 15 games in the Super League, ultimately paid for a disastrous first half in which they found themselves 2-0 down. After just over three minutes, SLO converted a corner kick through French central defender Théo Barbet. In the 17th minute, Keasse Bah doubled the lead with a shot that FCL goalkeeper Pascal Loretz should have saved.

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy earned the decisive lead with a composed and determined performance against Lucerne, who were inexplicably despondent for 45 minutes. The Challenge League runners-up thus followed cantonal and league rivals Yverdon, who had beaten Neuchâtel Xamax the previous day, into the semi-finals of the Swiss Cup.