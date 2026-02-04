  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Second Challenge League team in the semi-finals Lucerne fail to beat Stade Lausanne-Ouchy in the Cup

SDA

4.2.2026 - 21:30

The joy of Stade Lausanne-Ouchy after the coup against Lucerne
The joy of Stade Lausanne-Ouchy after the coup against Lucerne
Keystone

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy have reached the semi-finals of the Swiss Cup for the first time. The Vaud side from the Challenge League beat the out-of-form Super League club Lucerne 2:1.

Keystone-SDA

04.02.2026, 21:30

04.02.2026, 21:50

There was no sign of a difference in class throughout the entire match. On the poorly filled Pontaise, Lucerne only showed a certain dominance after the break and with their backs to the wall, which increased to a power play at the very end. However, Lucas Ferreira scored in the 87th minute to make it 2:1. Lausanne keeper Dany Da Silva thwarted Lars Villiger's last major chance to equalize in seven minutes of stoppage time.

The top-flight side, who have won just two of their last 15 games in the Super League, ultimately paid for a disastrous first half in which they found themselves 2-0 down. After just over three minutes, SLO converted a corner kick through French central defender Théo Barbet. In the 17th minute, Keasse Bah doubled the lead with a shot that FCL goalkeeper Pascal Loretz should have saved.

Basel fails in Cup quarter-final. Boukhalfa shoots St.Gallen into fortune in stoppage time

Basel fails in Cup quarter-finalBoukhalfa shoots St.Gallen into fortune in stoppage time

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy earned the decisive lead with a composed and determined performance against Lucerne, who were inexplicably despondent for 45 minutes. The Challenge League runners-up thus followed cantonal and league rivals Yverdon, who had beaten Neuchâtel Xamax the previous day, into the semi-finals of the Swiss Cup.

More from the department

Swiss Cup. Semi-finals between Challenge League and Super League

Swiss CupSemi-finals between Challenge League and Super League

Cup exit exacerbates FCB crisis. Frustrated Shaqiri quarrels with fans - Stucki defends change of coach

Cup exit exacerbates FCB crisisFrustrated Shaqiri quarrels with fans - Stucki defends change of coach

Clear victory against Kiel. Stuttgart does not let itself be surprised in the DFB Cup

Clear victory against KielStuttgart does not let itself be surprised in the DFB Cup

At St.Gallen, the No. 2 is in goal. Is Cup weapon Watkowiak also ruining Basel's last goal of the season?

At St.Gallen, the No. 2 is in goalIs Cup weapon Watkowiak also ruining Basel's last goal of the season?

Benzema deal frustrates superstar. Al-Nassr invests too little: Is Cristiano Ronaldo on strike from Saudi Arabia?

Benzema deal frustrates superstarAl-Nassr invests too little: Is Cristiano Ronaldo on strike from Saudi Arabia?