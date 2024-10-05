Lucerne's Levin Winkler (right) celebrates his goal to make it 2-2 against Lausanne-Sport Keystone

FC Luzern avoids a second defeat thanks to a late goal. Levin Winkler was the celebrated man in the 2-2 draw against Lausanne-Sport.

SDA

The 21-year-old had already entered the game in the 24th minute for Tyron Owusu, who was the same age. At this point, Lucerne were 2-0 down and had missed a penalty. After Donat Rrudhani scored the equalizer in the 81st minute, it was Winkler who did the honors for the hosts. After a header, he was on hand with the tip of his foot to secure a point for the leaders.

Lausanne had come very close to their first away win of the season thanks to a strong performance at the Super League leaders. In the 8th minute, Alban Ajdini converted a fine assist from ex-Lucerne player Teddy Okou, followed ten minutes later by Alvyn Sanches after a fine run of play. The visitors also had the better opportunities in the second half, with Sanches failing to hit the post in the 61st minute.

Thanks to Winkler's late goal, the Central Swiss side remained unbeaten for the eighth time in a row. Coach Mario Frick's team suffered their only defeat in the championship so far in a 2-1 loss to Servette at the start of the season. Since then, FCL have won five games and drawn three.

Telegram

Lucerne - Lausanne-Sport 2:2 (1:2)

10'665 spectators. - SR Tschudi. - Goals: 8. Ajdini (Okou) 0:1. 18. Sanches (Diabaté) 0:2. 30. Rrudhani (Klidje) 1:2. 80. Winkler (Ottiger) 2:2.

Lucerne: Loretz; Dorn, Jaquez, Knezevic, Ciganiks; Stankovic (65. Kadák); Owusu (24. Winkler), Rrudhani, Beloko (65. Ottiger); Klidje (77. Spadanuda), Villiger (46. Grbic).

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Giger, Sow, Mouanga, Poaty (91. Polster); Roche, Koindredi (81. Diogo Carraco); Okou, Sanches, Diabaté; Ajdini (71. Sène).

Remarks: 23rd penalty saved by Letica from Villiger. Cautions: 14 Sanches, 51 Grbic, 51 Sow, 76 Knezevic.

SDA