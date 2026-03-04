Coaches Mario Frick (right) and Gerardo Seoane look forward to another duel. Picture: Keystone

There are still six rounds to play before the Super League table is divided into a championship round and a relegation round. The two teams at the bottom of the table, YB and Luzern, meet on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Since the introduction of the Super League in 2003, Young Boys have only played one season without participating in the European Cup or European Cup qualifiers. To avoid a similar fate as in the 2012/13 season, when they finished the championship in a disappointing 7th place, the Bernese now need a strong final spurt.

A place in the top three is necessary to secure their participation in the European Cup on their own this season. Only if St. Gallen, currently in second place, wins the Cup and remains in the top three would fourth place be enough for international participation.

However, the first priority is to secure qualification for the championship round. In this respect, YB, coached by Gerardo Seoane, can take a decisive step on Wednesday. A win in Lucerne would put the Bernese side nine points clear of their current rivals. With five games to go before the table is shared, this would probably be a decisive advantage.

On the other hand, a win for coach Mario Frick's team could inject fresh tension into the battle for the top spot. After three wins in a row, the Central Swiss side were stopped at the weekend by the sovereign leaders from Thun (1:2), while YB showed signs of life with a 3:0 home win against FCZ.

The Zurich side will host Lausanne-Sport, who are one point behind them, on Wednesday. If both teams want to keep their small chance of moving into the top half of the table, three points are a must.

In Ticino, meanwhile, two teams with legitimate European Cup hopes will meet. Lugano, currently in third place, will host fifth-placed Sion. With an away win, the Valais side could close the gap on the Ticino side to two points.